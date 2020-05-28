Uprising underway in Minneapolis

Minneapolis stands up to police terror.

Minneapolis, MN – A major urban uprising has entered its third day, as tens of thousands have taken to the streets demanding to demand justice for George Floyd, an African American man murdered by Minneapolis police on May 25.

Last night more than 1000’s gathered on Lake Street at the Third Precinct police station. Police fried marking rounds, flash bang grenades, and tear gas from the roof of the fortified building. A number of buildings near the station were burned. “Shopping for free,” is underway this afternoon at large retailers like Target and Cub foods.

Also, this afternoon, demonstrators went to the home of City Prosecutor, Mike Freedman, to demand charging the killer cops with murder.

The National Guard is expected to arrive soon, but protesters vow to continue.