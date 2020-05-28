Salt Lake to protest police killings on national day of action May 30

Salt Lake City, UT – The people of Salt Lake City plan to answer the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) call for a national day of protest May 30, demanding justice for George Floyd, Bernardo Palacios and all the people murdered by cops in the U.S.

The country has been riven by the murder of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee directly on Floyd’s neck while he struggled for air and said repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe. The murder was caught on film, and as a result, more than 20,000 people took to the streets of Minneapolis May 26 to demand justice, only to be met with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Far fewer people have heard of Bernardo Palacios, shot dead over the weekend by the Salt Lake City Police Department. Officials have so far refused to release any details about the killing, other than claiming vaguely that police were responding to reports that someone in the area had been threatened with a gun.

In response, Utah Against Police Brutality is holding a car caravan protest around the downtown police station. They are demanding the immediate release of any footage showing Palacios’ killing, as well as justice for Floyd. In addition, they demand the release of incarcerated people at risk of covid-19. Above all, they are demanding justice for all the people killed by SLCPD through community control of the police.

The protest will take place Saturday morning. Those interested in attending can gather at the parking lot near 5th South and Denver Avenue at 11 a.m. The caravan will then circle the block surrounding the downtown police station.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/574385733215704.