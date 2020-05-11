Philippines: 5 peasants killed by police and military in Sorsogon Massacre

On May 10 the Communist Party of the Philippines condemned the murder of five peasants by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), in Sorsogon province.

According to the statement, “The Party denounces the AFP and PNP for the killing of Jeric Vuno, Jerry Palanca, Robert Villafuerte, Raymundo Tañada and Jaime Tañada, who were all relatives and residents of Barangay Dolos. The defenseless victims were forcibly taken from their homes at around 5 a.m. last May 8, brought to a nearby river and summarily executed.”

The military has attempted to justify the killings, claiming those killed were members of the communist-led New People’s Army.

The Communist Party of the Philippines responds, “This is a completely trumped-up story because, as a matter of fact, there was no New People’s Army unit in the village when the massacre was carried out.”