Fighting back in 2020: Pandemic, uprising, economic crash, and the fall of Trump

People celebrate as the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct burns (Photo by Brad Sigal)

At the end of every year, we highlight the high points of struggle from that year as reported in Fight Back! News. In 2020 there was a tidal wave of struggle, and Fight Back! News has been on the front lines with on-the-spot reporting and timely analysis.

From the Trump administration’s disastrous handling of the pandemic and the economic crash it triggered, to the huge uprising sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that spread around the country, to the struggle to defeat Trump in the November election and then prevent him from stealing the election, 2020 was quite a year for the people’s movements.

With so much going on, it can be easy to forget some of the things our movements have accomplished. That makes it all the more important to look back and review the lessons from this year’s resistance so we can move forward stronger.

Since there were so many Fight Back! articles covering important struggles this year, there’s no way we can include everything that was important. So we’ll do the best we can by highlighting some of the most important articles from each month of 2020.

There were many excellent Fight Back! articles that aren't listed here

First, we’d like to recognize the people that Fight Back! wrote about who passed away in 2020 and say in their honor: ¡presente!

Here are some exclusive interviews that Fight Back! published in 2020

And here are some of the deeper historical and theoretical articles published in Fight Back! this year:

And now let’s look at the top 10 articles from each month. Usually we wouldn’t highlight this many articles. But in a year with such a high tide of struggle, there is a lot to look back on and learn from.

