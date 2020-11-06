Tampa activists rally for a People's Mandate

Tampa, FL- On November 4, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee (TBCAC) and other community members gathered to demand that Donald Trump not steal the election. The event was a part of the National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression’s day of action for a Post-Election Protest for a People's Mandate.

The event called for community control of the police and economic relief under COVID-19. The group of over 40 rallied around the need to continue fighting for our communities even after the election. Will Blake, a member of TBCAC said, “Our fight is not over if we throw Trump out of office. Biden and Harris aren’t our savior. We have to fight for that.”

The rally ended with Tampa forces committing to continue fighting for justice for victims of police terror such as Jonas Joseph, Josiah Pinner and Dominique Mulkey, as well as a people’s budget that would put money back into programs that help the community.

Samantha Shepard, another member of TBCAC said, “Tampa politicians proposed and accepted a $13 million budget increase to the police here - money that should've been used to feed the hungry and house the homeless. Politicians cannot save us, to get the change we need we have to fight for it.”