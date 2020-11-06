Milwaukee Alliance leads rally and march to demand a people’s mandate

Milwaukee post election protest. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Milwaukee, WI - On November 4, more than 150 protestors joined the march and car caravan put on by Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR). The protestors joined up at Sherman Park, an important landmark in Milwaukee that experienced an uprising against police violence in 2016. Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) set up a table for letter writing, to demand justice for “ThEE ThrEE”, two men and one child shot and killed by the same Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.

Speakers from El Pueblo and the Party for Socialism and Liberation echoed demands for COVID resources and an end to evictions. Teamsters Locals 344 and Local 200 came out with a “Black lives matter” banner to stand in solidarity with the fight against police crimes. Members from the Young Workers Committee of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council were also there to show support for MAARPR’s demands.

The group of various organizations marched to the Milwaukee District 1 Police Department to demand police accountability and a civilian police accountability council, or CPAC. On the way to District 1, the route snaked through working-class neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s predominantly Black Northside, prompting community members to join the march in unity with the demands.

At District 1 PD, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Lauryn Cross, gave a speech highlighting the need for people’s power and revolution.

“Here at Freedom Road Socialist Organization we understand the need for monumental change. And that is done by building people’s movements in the streets to force change. Power isn’t given, it is something that must be taken,” Cross said. “Building organized power in your own communities, in the streets, in your workplace is the only way to advance a struggle so powerful that it makes the need for revolution irresistible.”

The march ended at Dontre Hamilton Park, the community’s name for Red Arrow Park, where Hamilton, a Black man, was shot and killed by Christopher Manney in 2014. A moment of silence was had in remembrance of Hamilton before the event ended.