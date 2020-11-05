Austin activists hold post-election rally to demand a people’s mandate

Post election speak-out action in front of Austin City Hall. Post election speak-out action in front of Austin City Hall.

Austin, TX - On November 4, members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and other local organizers held a speak-out action in front of Austin City Hall.

Organized in response to the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) call for post-election protests for a people’s mandate, the action emphasized NAARPR’s demands, such as stop police crimes, community control of the police, health care for all, and economic relief for the unemployed. While defeating Trump is important, the speak-out focused on the fact that no matter who wins the presidency, we need to stay in the streets demanding justice and fighting for a people’s agenda.

Soaring Falcon, a member of the FRSO, said: “We must continue to fight and continue to struggle to meet the needs of the working class and oppressed peoples. Police crimes will continue, and we must demand community control of the police and the arrest, indictment and conviction of any and all cops who have committed murder.”