Chicago: Protest November 4 to demand ‘Trump out! Power to the people!’

Demonstrate 5 pm, Daley Plaza

Chicago is responding to the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression call for protest the day after the November presidential election. After the election, the people’s mandate for change must be carried out.

According to protest organizers, “Win or lose in the elections we are calling for mass protests the day after the election to highlight the fact that Trump’s scorched earth policies have left the political landscape almost as barren and bleak as COVID-19 and the police-state style racist repression used against tens of thousands of protesters, leaving thousands injured and jailed and some dead. Trump has openly sided with racist, right-wing elements to attack the movement against police crimes.”

“We are also rallying because we see the likelihood that Trump will refuse to concede, that the Republicans will try to challenge election results in swing states, and even take legal action to stop the counting of mail in ballots,” say organizers

Endorsing organizations include: Anakbayan, Arab American Action Network, Black Abolitionist Network, BLM-Chicago, Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) Executive Board, CTU Human Rights Committee, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, NAACP South Side, National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, Quinn Chapel – African Methodist Episcopal Church, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, Trinity United Church of Christ Prison Ministry, UIC Students for a Democratic Society, US Palestinian Community Network.

For more Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/788261295081199