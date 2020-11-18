Demand immediate release of Palestinian women’s movement leader Khitam Saafin

Khitam Saafin

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) demands Israel immediately release Khitam Saafin, the president of the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, who has been jailed without charge or trial. Saafin was taken into custody on November 2 along with six other Palestinian human rights activists. Her imprisonment is another in the long list of crimes by the callous and cruel Zionist occupiers of Palestine.

Khitam Saafin is among those who stand in the forefront of the Palestinian women’s movement and is a tireless organizer for social and national liberation. She has spoken at many international venues on the plight and fight of Palestinian women, including at the World Social Forum. Saafin served as the chair of the Global Women’s March Palestine. Her only ‘crime’ is to work for freedom.

The Trump administration has given the Israeli authorities a green light to carry out every sort of crime and outrage - be it the occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the occupation, or an endless supply of dollars to a state that tortures prisoners to death. Unfortunately, U.S. support for the occupation of Palestine is a bipartisan affair that will continue after January 20.

FRSO calls on all progressive activists to join the effort to free Khitam Saafin. We must stand with the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees and demand an end to U.S. support to the Israeli occupiers of Palestine.

Raise your voice. Say her name. Freedom for Khitam Saafin and all Palestinian prisoners!