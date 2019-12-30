Arizona: Week 12 of Asarco strike

Picket line of Arizona copper workers. (Fight Back! News/Staff)

Tucson, AZ - On day 77 of the Asarco strike of 2000 workers from eight different unions, Teamster International President Jimmy Hoffa Jr. came by to voice his solidarity. “We are with you!” shouted Hoffa in front of the long tables where dozens of strikers and their families ate together on Sunday, December 29.

Only once since mid-October has the mining corporation Asarco come to the negotiating table. “They made it clear that they are not interested at all in real negotiations and real solutions,” said Alex Terrazas, president of United Steelworkers Local 937.

Powerful moments of solidarity emerged as the Teamster Local 104 secretary-treasurer held an informal press conference, allowing many elected politicians to announce themselves, and when a Steelworker from Wyoming said he drove all the way down to deliver $500 from his local. The crowd erupted in cheers.

As the press conference ended, Terrazas led a chant of “We are? One!” and “We will win!”